T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,657,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,478,114 shares of company stock worth $401,983,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.59. 1,163,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,276. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

