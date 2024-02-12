T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Tigress Financial

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $204.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.93.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,478,114 shares of company stock valued at $401,983,851. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

