T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 1,138 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.5 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.05. 649,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,546. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.