Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

