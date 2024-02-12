Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,736,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Takeda Pharmaceutical

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

TAK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 327,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

