Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.66. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 52,436 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $153,703. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

