Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $52,121,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $34,010,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

