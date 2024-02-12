Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 418 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $257.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

