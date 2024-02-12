Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after buying an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 14.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ashland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

