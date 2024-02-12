Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $261.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

