Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.51

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 87984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $63,137,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $34,770,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

