Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $5.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 100,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,003,667.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 575,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $314.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.