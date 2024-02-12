TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 45,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after buying an additional 618,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TC Energy by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 2,978,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,614. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

