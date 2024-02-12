TD Securities Downgrades First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) to Buy

TD Securities cut shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.05.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
