TD Securities Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.81.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.76. The company had a trading volume of 411,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.69. The company has a market cap of C$11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$25.75 and a 1 year high of C$37.30.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.48 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9541724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,336.00. Company insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

