Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Up 7.0 %
Team stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
