TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised TechTarget from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
