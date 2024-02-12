Telsey Advisory Group Trims Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price to $13.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

PLCE stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,312. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

