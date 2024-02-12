TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $16.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

TIXT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 254,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,171,000 after buying an additional 49,378 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 229,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $26,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

