TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 25.43% from the company’s previous close.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 5.7 %

TSE TIXT traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.41. The company had a trading volume of 190,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,113. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.84.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

