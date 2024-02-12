TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 25.43% from the company’s previous close.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 5.7 %
TSE TIXT traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.41. The company had a trading volume of 190,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,113. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.84.
About TELUS International (Cda)
