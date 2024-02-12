Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. Teradata also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,625. Teradata has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.