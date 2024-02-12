TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 6,950,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,472,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

