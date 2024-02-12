Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $92,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.1 %

PWR opened at $210.11 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

