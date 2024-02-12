The AES Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.72 (NYSE:AESC)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

AES Trading Up 2.0 %

AES stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. AES has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $96.77.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

