The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.33. 4,067,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,680. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.