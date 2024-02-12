The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.79.

CG stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $718,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 111.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $29,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

