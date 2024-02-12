The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,033,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Charles Schwab worth $393,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

