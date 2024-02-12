The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year High at $337.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $337.00 and last traded at $336.75, with a volume of 105570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

