The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $57,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.67. The stock had a trading volume of 414,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $337.85.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

