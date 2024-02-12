The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

GLU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. 4,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,453. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

