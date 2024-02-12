The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $126.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

