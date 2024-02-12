The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $34.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.98.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.