The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $54.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,794,193,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,391,946,034 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

