The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

