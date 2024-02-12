The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HYB opened at $7.25 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

