The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE HYB opened at $7.25 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
