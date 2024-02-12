The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 263.2% in January

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,556,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 82,380 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 56,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

GF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Germany Fund

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.



The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

