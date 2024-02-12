The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

