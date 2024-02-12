The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $51,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.71. 539,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.