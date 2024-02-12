The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$90.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.55.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$79.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.39. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

