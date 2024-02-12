Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0433

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $278.97 million and $3.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,446,451,944 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

