Tigo Energy (TYGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYGO. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

TYGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

