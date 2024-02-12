Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,092 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $74,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 361.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 300.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 149,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.06. 3,311,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

