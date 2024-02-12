Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 94,711 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,711 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Flex worth $28,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Flex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after buying an additional 447,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 2,055,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,105,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

