Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $25.52 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.83. The company had a trading volume of 266,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

