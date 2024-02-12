Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $26.68 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,634 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Newmont worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.2% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 291,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

