Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

BA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.31. 1,884,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,839,033. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

