Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 77,057 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 77,057 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. 2,838,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

