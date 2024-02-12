Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,436 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.36. The stock had a trading volume of 971,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,466. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

