Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 860,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,982. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.