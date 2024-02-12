Toromont Industries (TIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.
Toromont Industries Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$119.45 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$119.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.
Toromont Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.77, for a total transaction of C$391,250.93. In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.77, for a total value of C$391,250.93. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
