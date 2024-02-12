Toromont Industries (TIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$119.45 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$119.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.77, for a total transaction of C$391,250.93. In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.77, for a total value of C$391,250.93. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.